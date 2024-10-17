Haryana's Homecoming: 'Videshi Bahu' Premiere Celebrates STAGE's 5th Anniversary

The highly anticipated premiere of 'Videshi Bahu' is set for October 19th at the Suncity Theatre in Hisar, unveiling a blend of comedy and drama within a Haryanvi family. This series showcases the vibrant culture of Haryana with a humorous twist.

STAGE OTT, celebrating its fifth year of championing regional content, has been instrumental in bringing hit films to audiences and continues this tradition with 'Videshi Bahu.' The series not only provides entertainment but also delves into the essence of Haryanvi culture, offering glimpses into everyday family dynamics.

The premiere event will be attended by significant figures from the Haryanvi music and film industry, including creator-director Mohit Bharti and lead actors Naveen Naru and Irina. This celebration is part of STAGE's ongoing journey to enrich and promote Haryanvi storytelling on a global scale, with future plans unveiled for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)