Haryana's Homecoming: 'Videshi Bahu' Premiere Celebrates STAGE's 5th Anniversary

The grand premiere of 'Videshi Bahu,' a series blending comedy with Haryanvi cultural insights, takes place on October 19th in Hisar. Celebrating five years, STAGE OTT showcases its commitment to promoting regional content. The event promises celebrity appearances and a preview of STAGE's upcoming productions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:21 IST
STAGE OTT's Latest Blockbuster "Videshi Bahu" is All Set to Entertain. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated premiere of 'Videshi Bahu' is set for October 19th at the Suncity Theatre in Hisar, unveiling a blend of comedy and drama within a Haryanvi family. This series showcases the vibrant culture of Haryana with a humorous twist.

STAGE OTT, celebrating its fifth year of championing regional content, has been instrumental in bringing hit films to audiences and continues this tradition with 'Videshi Bahu.' The series not only provides entertainment but also delves into the essence of Haryanvi culture, offering glimpses into everyday family dynamics.

The premiere event will be attended by significant figures from the Haryanvi music and film industry, including creator-director Mohit Bharti and lead actors Naveen Naru and Irina. This celebration is part of STAGE's ongoing journey to enrich and promote Haryanvi storytelling on a global scale, with future plans unveiled for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

