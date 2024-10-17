Left Menu

Jammu Industrialists Appeal for MSME Revival in J&K

Industrialists from Jammu have urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to support the revival of the MSME sector in Jammu and Kashmir. They highlighted issues such as dilution of fiscal incentives and competition from new schemes. The Federation of Industries has requested fiscal and market support for local units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, industrialists from Jammu reached out to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, urging action to revive the MSME sector within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Federation of Industries (FOI) expressed optimistic support for the newly established National Conference-led government, led by Abdullah, emphasizing the sector's pressing needs.

FOI chairman Lalit Mahajan outlined ongoing challenges faced by existing MSMEs, seeking extended fiscal incentives and improved market support, to ensure the sector's survival amid emerging competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

