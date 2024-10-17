Jammu Industrialists Appeal for MSME Revival in J&K

On Thursday, industrialists from Jammu reached out to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, urging action to revive the MSME sector within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Federation of Industries (FOI) expressed optimistic support for the newly established National Conference-led government, led by Abdullah, emphasizing the sector's pressing needs.

FOI chairman Lalit Mahajan outlined ongoing challenges faced by existing MSMEs, seeking extended fiscal incentives and improved market support, to ensure the sector's survival amid emerging competition.

