Historic Waqf Act Amendment Gains Approval
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at ensuring transparent management of Waqf properties, has become an Act with President Murmu's assent. This legislation seeks to benefit the underprivileged Muslim community by fostering advancements in education, health, housing, and employment. The amendment was debated intensely before parliamentary approval.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the newly enacted Waqf Act will bring transparency, equity, and accountability in the management of Waqf properties, targeting benefits towards the impoverished and underserved sections of the Muslim community.
This follows the assent of President Droupadi Murmu to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, marking a pivotal legal reform to advance social justice within the community.
Yadav praised the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for their decisive roles in this legislative milestone. The Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizes justice and empowerment for every societal faction, Yadav asserts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
