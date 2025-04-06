Historic Waqf Act Amendment Gains Approval

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the newly enacted Waqf Act will bring transparency, equity, and accountability in the management of Waqf properties, targeting benefits towards the impoverished and underserved sections of the Muslim community.

This follows the assent of President Droupadi Murmu to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, marking a pivotal legal reform to advance social justice within the community.

Yadav praised the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for their decisive roles in this legislative milestone. The Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizes justice and empowerment for every societal faction, Yadav asserts.

(With inputs from agencies.)