India's Push for Global University Campuses

India is striving to host campuses from leading global universities, notes a parliamentary panel report led by Congressman Digvijay Singh. While some universities have commenced setting up campuses in India, no Ivy League presence is noted yet. Efforts are focused on enhancing international education ties.

India has made significant strides in the field of higher education by attracting the attention of several foreign universities, yet a major milestone remains elusive. According to a Parliamentary panel report headed by Congress MP Digvijay Singh, India has not yet secured a campus from any leading global university, including the prestigious Ivy League.

The panel underscores the importance of opening campuses of prominent institutions like Harvard, Yale, and Princeton in India, facilitating constructive educational exchange. Despite the absence of US universities establishing a presence, the United Kingdom's Southampton University and Australia's Deakin and Wollongong universities have started investing in India, particularly in Gujarat's GIFT City.

The government's 'Study in India' program launched in 2018, combined with regulatory support from the University Grants Commission, aims to transform India's higher education landscape by attracting foreign students. Collaborative academic initiatives are ongoing, with 28 participating nations involved in joint research projects focusing on areas of strategic interest such as technology, energy, and healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

