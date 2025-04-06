Left Menu

Farewell to Bharat Kumar: Bollywood Bids Adieu to Manoj Kumar

Bollywood icons paid tribute to veteran actor Manoj Kumar, 'Bharat Kumar', who passed at 87. Known for 'Upkar' and 'Kranti', his legacy was honored with state funeral rites. Co-stars Bachchan and Dharmendra shared fond memories, mourning the loss of the esteemed patriot-actor.

The Hindi film industry is mourning the loss of one of its veterans, Manoj Kumar, who passed away at 87. The actor, endearingly known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his patriotic roles, left a significant mark on Indian cinema through films like 'Upkar' and 'Kranti'.

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, his close colleagues, paid homage by sharing heartfelt messages and cherished photographs, highlighting their memories with the late actor. Their tributes reflected the respect and camaraderie shared among the stalwarts of Bollywood.

Kumar's funeral at Pawan Hans crematorium was attended by numerous industry personalities. The ceremony, held with full state honors and a three-gun salute, was a testament to his impact on the arts and his enduring legacy.

