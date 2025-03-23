High-Level Meeting in Jammu: Omar Abdullah Visits Raj Bhawan

In a significant political meeting, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid a visit to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan on Sunday evening.

Their encounter, which lasted approximately 15 minutes, has sparked speculation about the agenda discussed, though no official details have been disclosed.

A Raj Bhawan spokesperson confirmed the meeting, but refrained from divulging any further information regarding the topics addressed during this brief yet pivotal interaction.

