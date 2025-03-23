Left Menu

High-Level Meeting in Jammu: Omar Abdullah Visits Raj Bhawan

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan for a brief 15-minute meeting. While officials confirmed the encounter, no additional information was provided by the Raj Bhawan spokesperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:31 IST
High-Level Meeting in Jammu: Omar Abdullah Visits Raj Bhawan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political meeting, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid a visit to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan on Sunday evening.

Their encounter, which lasted approximately 15 minutes, has sparked speculation about the agenda discussed, though no official details have been disclosed.

A Raj Bhawan spokesperson confirmed the meeting, but refrained from divulging any further information regarding the topics addressed during this brief yet pivotal interaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025