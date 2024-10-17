France Contributes EUR 12 Million to UNDP for 2024: A Commitment to Global Development

The Government of France has recently pledged EUR 12 million (approximately USD 13.1 million) in core resources to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for the year 2024. This generous contribution underscores France's ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable development and advancing global cooperation initiatives.

Commitment to Global Challenges

Through this funding, France aims to tackle some of the world’s most pressing issues, including poverty eradication, climate action, and gender equality. The strategic investment in UNDP’s flexible resources enhances the organization's capacity to implement transformative projects and swiftly respond to the increasing number of conflicts and crises worldwide.

A significant portion of UNDP's core funding, generously provided by France and other partners, is allocated towards crisis response in conflict-affected countries. Notably, over 80% of core resources are directed to least developed countries, where development needs are most acute, and over 70% are allocated to low-income nations.

Targeted Earmarked Contributions

In addition to the core resources, France has committed an additional $6 million for 2024 to support specific initiatives. These earmarked funds will enhance mine action and energy resilience efforts in Ukraine, advance the Women, Peace, and Security agenda in various countries, and promote biodiversity protection through UNDP’s Biodiversity Finance Initiative.

For example, in Thailand’s Turtle Island, tourism has negatively impacted delicate marine ecosystems. The introduction of a modest user fee has generated funds directed towards restoring coral reefs and enhancing conservation efforts. This project exemplifies innovative financing modalities supporting Sustainable Development Goal 14, which focuses on “Life Below Water,” ahead of the third UN Ocean Conference to be hosted in France in June 2025.

Strengthening Partnerships

The strong alignment between UNDP's mandate and France's programmatic priorities was reaffirmed during a recent meeting between UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner and Thani Mohamed Soilihi, the new French Minister of State for Francophonie and International Partnerships, at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference.

Support from France empowers UNDP to bolster country resilience and recovery efforts while delivering essential services to the most vulnerable populations through digital solutions. In Ukraine, nearly 21 million people (54% women) have accessed critical services, including IDP registration, pension services, and monetary support for veterans, facilitated by 40 additional e-services launched on the DIA portal with UNDP’s backing. Approximately 1.8 million Ukrainians annually receive vital assistance from stationary and mobile administrative service centers equipped with modern technology.

Moving forward, it is crucial to support effective multilateralism to scale up affordable long-term financing for climate and development objectives and address emerging challenges. UNDP is eager to continue its partnership with France to assist over 120 countries in advancing their digital transformation journeys, as outlined in the Global Digital Compact. This collaboration aims to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and foster a more prosperous and equitable future for all.

Furthermore, France's core resources play a pivotal role in strengthening UNDP's oversight and accountability functions, ensuring that the organization can effectively deliver programs while adhering to the highest standards of transparency. UNDP consistently ranks among the most transparent international organizations, a distinction supported by contributions from nations like France.