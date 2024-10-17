Left Menu

Edu Brain Overseas Triumphs with 1200+ Global Internship Placements

Edu Brain Overseas has successfully placed over 1200 students in international internships across fields like hospitality and fashion design. By partnering with top global institutions, they offer flexible internship options that provide invaluable exposure and professional growth on an international scale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:37 IST
Edu Brain Overseas placed 1,200 students in international internships - Helping students in employment. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

New Delhi, October 17: Edu Brain Overseas, a distinguished leader in international internships, has successfully facilitated the placement of over 1200 students in reputable internships globally.

The internships span across major nations such as the UAE, France, US, UK, and Mauritius, thanks to collaborations with prominent Indian government and private universities. Students have been equipped with the global exposure needed for international career opportunities.

Offering internships in fields including Hotel Management, Fashion Design, and MBA, Edu Brain Overseas combines learning with practical industry experience. Amid travel restrictions, students benefit from a range of flexible formats like virtual, online, and in-person internships, tailoring each opportunity to suit individual needs best.

(With inputs from agencies.)

