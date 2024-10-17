Edu Brain Overseas Triumphs with 1200+ Global Internship Placements

New Delhi, October 17: Edu Brain Overseas, a distinguished leader in international internships, has successfully facilitated the placement of over 1200 students in reputable internships globally.

The internships span across major nations such as the UAE, France, US, UK, and Mauritius, thanks to collaborations with prominent Indian government and private universities. Students have been equipped with the global exposure needed for international career opportunities.

Offering internships in fields including Hotel Management, Fashion Design, and MBA, Edu Brain Overseas combines learning with practical industry experience. Amid travel restrictions, students benefit from a range of flexible formats like virtual, online, and in-person internships, tailoring each opportunity to suit individual needs best.

