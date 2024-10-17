India Mobile Congress 2024: Digital India Innovation Zone Showcases Advanced Digital Public Infrastructure

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has set up an innovative ‘Digital India Innovation Zone’ at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, held in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. This pavilion aims to provide hands-on experiences to delegates regarding India’s robust Digital Public Infrastructure (DPIs), reflecting the nation’s technological advancements in e-governance and digital solutions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 8th edition of the India Mobile Congress, coinciding with the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024 programme hosted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). After inaugurating the event, the Prime Minister took a tour of the various exhibits, which focused on India's technological prowess and innovation.

Secretary of MeitY, Shri S. Krishnan, also visited the pavilion, which showcases a variety of digital governance solutions and advanced electronic systems, contributing to the broader Digital India mission. The MeitY pavilion emphasizes scalable projects that contribute to Ease of Living, Ease of Doing Business, and Ease of Governance.

Interactive Exhibits at the Digital India Innovation Zone

At the heart of the pavilion, several innovative digital services and solutions are on display, giving visitors a chance to experience first-hand the technological advancements that are transforming governance and public service delivery in India. These include:

DigiLocker: Visitors can participate in a ‘Time Challenge: Secure Docs’, where they race to store documents in a secure digital vault, earning Digital India merchandise. They can also observe a live demonstration of the DigiLocker ecosystem and step-by-step registration.

UMANG: This booth offers real-time demonstrations of critical services like blood bank search, passport seva, and pensioner life certificate generation via an interactive rotoscope.

UPI (Unified Payments Interface): The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) provides delegates with live demos of the ‘Scan & Pay’ feature, showing how UPI has revolutionized digital payments in India.

ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce): Visitors experience the real-time impact of ONDC on India’s e-commerce sector through live numbers and success stories of sellers. A trivia game at the booth also offers exciting prizes.

Digital India BHASHINI: Delegates are introduced to cutting-edge language solutions like Baatcheet, an app that enables cross-language communication for mobile calls. Another innovative AI-powered solution, ConversationAIly, aids doctors in improving patient compliance in chronic disease treatment.

eSanjeevani: A teleconsultation center demonstrates how India’s National Telemedicine Service is addressing health disparities by providing access to medical consultations in rural and urban areas alike.

Aadhaar: India’s unique digital identity system is showcased with demonstrations of face authentication technology that serves millions across the country.

NIXI (National Internet Exchange of India): An immersive experience is provided at the .भारत domain booth, where delegates learn about the importance of a multilingual internet and can even register their own .भारत domain on the spot.

Showcasing Made-in-India Technological Innovations

Several MeitY organizations have set up interactive booths to showcase homegrown technologies:

C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing): The C-DAC booth showcases India’s progress in 5G technology, mobile security solutions, and drone development platforms. A specific highlight is IOS-5GN, an open-source 5G platform funded by MeitY, demonstrating the country’s leadership in next-gen mobile networks.

SAMEER: This organization displays advancements in Next-Generation Communication and Microwave Technologies relevant to healthcare, climate science, and 6G communications. Interactive exhibits include a scale-down replica of an MMW Radiometer for climate studies and a Superconducting MRI Scanner for medical applications.

India Mobile Congress 2024 Highlights

The India Mobile Congress 2024 serves as a global showcase for India’s rapidly growing innovation ecosystem. With over 400 exhibitors, 900 startups, and participation from 120 countries, the event is spotlighting key advancements in Quantum technology, Circular Economy, 6G, Cloud & Edge Computing, IoT, and Electronics Manufacturing. More than 100 sessions will take place, featuring 600 speakers, engaging participants in discussions about the future of global telecommunications and technology.

The four-day event, organized by the Department of Telecommunications, aims to underscore India’s role in shaping the future of global tech, driving forward the Digital India mission, and promoting self-reliant innovations in telecommunication and digital infrastructure.