Honoring Legacy: President Celebrates Guru Gobind Singh's Teachings
President Droupadi Murmu commemorated the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, highlighting his teachings about unity, compassion, and respect. Guru Gobind Singh, known for his grace and sacrifice, inspired righteousness and a commitment to justice among his followers. His legacy of courage and leadership continues to influence society today.
On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu extended heartfelt greetings on the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, celebrated for his teachings on unity, compassion, and respect. The President hopes these ideals continue to guide humanity.
Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, stands as an emblem of grace and sacrifice, advocating for a harmonious society. Murmu praised his enduring influence in a message on social media platform X.
Expressing her warm regards, President Murmu recalled his leadership and courage, which inspired his followers to uphold justice and self-respect even in the face of formidable challenges.
