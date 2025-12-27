AAP Makes Bold Entry into Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai Civic Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to make its debut in the forthcoming civic elections in Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai, with plans to contest the majority of seats in both municipal corporations. AAP Bhiwandi unit's president Masih Iqbal and general secretary Hanumant Jadhav detailed that candidate screening for 30 out of 90 seats in Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation is complete.

The party is prioritizing candidates who are well-educated, competent, and have a clean image, with discussions ongoing with local activists for other seats. Meanwhile, AAP intends to contest all 111 seats in Navi Mumbai, according to Dinesh Thakur, head of AAP's Navi Mumbai unit.

In Thane city, the party is looking to participate in 100 of 131 municipal seats, already receiving over 40 applications. Critical issues such as road conditions, healthcare, water scarcity, sanitation, and corruption will dominate the campaign. AAP leaders aim to implement a transparency and welfare-based governance model akin to Delhi and Punjab's successes.