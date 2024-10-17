Alstom Powers Up Chennai Metro with Driverless Trains Debut

French multinational Alstom has marked a milestone in urban transit by delivering the first driverless trainset for the Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project, a significant move announced on Thursday by the company.

The project, valued at 124 million euros, involves producing 36 trains, each comprising three cars, destined for a 26 km corridor connecting Poonamallee Bypass to Light House. The corridor features 28 stations, including 18 elevated and 10 underground. This initiative aligns with the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaigns.

Alstom India Managing Director Olivier Loison highlighted that the new driverless trains, designed in Bengaluru and manufactured in Andhra Pradesh, will enhance commuter experience and promote sustainable urban mobility. Alstom's continued commitment to sustainable transit aims to transform Chennai's transportation landscape for a greener future.

