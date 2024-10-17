Chennai Train Collision: Derailment Theories Multiply Amidst Investigation

In the aftermath of last week's train collision near Chennai, a joint inspection report by senior railway officials suggests potential engineering defects might have led to the mishap. The Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a stationary freight train at Kavaraipettai station, leaving several passengers injured.

Although sabotage was initially suspected due to loosened parts discovered during an earlier site inspection, the joint note prepared soon after the accident does not support this angle. Instead, it reports broken mechanical components such as nuts, bolts, and rails, suggesting a derailment at the intersection of the main and loop lines.

Experts like K P Arya, a retired chief signal and telecom engineer, highlighted possible track engineering defects. Arya pointed to gaps between rails that could have trapped objects, causing the derailment. The investigation continues, with the Commission of Railway Safety set to provide the final say.

