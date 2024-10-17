Left Menu

Chennai Train Collision: Derailment Theories Multiply Amidst Investigation

A train collision near Chennai, involving the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express and a stationary freight train, is under investigation. While sabotage was initially suspected, a joint inspection report points to potential engineering defects at the interlocking-point as the cause of derailment.

Updated: 17-10-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:36 IST
In the aftermath of last week's train collision near Chennai, a joint inspection report by senior railway officials suggests potential engineering defects might have led to the mishap. The Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a stationary freight train at Kavaraipettai station, leaving several passengers injured.

Although sabotage was initially suspected due to loosened parts discovered during an earlier site inspection, the joint note prepared soon after the accident does not support this angle. Instead, it reports broken mechanical components such as nuts, bolts, and rails, suggesting a derailment at the intersection of the main and loop lines.

Experts like K P Arya, a retired chief signal and telecom engineer, highlighted possible track engineering defects. Arya pointed to gaps between rails that could have trapped objects, causing the derailment. The investigation continues, with the Commission of Railway Safety set to provide the final say.

(With inputs from agencies.)

