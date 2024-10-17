Mumbai Airport Resumes Operations Post-Monsoon Maintenance

Mumbai Airport, operated by the Adani Group, successfully wrapped up its post-monsoon runway maintenance on Thursday, bringing both of its runways back into operation at 5 pm after six hours of closure.

The extensive maintenance work began at 11 am, which required the temporary suspension of flight operations. The meticulous job included installing runway edge lights, clearing debris from underground ducts, and validating the strength of the Runway End Safety Area (RESA).

In a pre-planned effort, a Notice to Airmen was issued six months prior, coordinating the scheduling adjustments needed for airlines and stakeholders. Such comprehensive inspections and repairs after the monsoon aim to uphold the highest safety and operational standards for the airport's infrastructure.

