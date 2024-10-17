Left Menu

Mumbai Airport Resumes Operations Post-Monsoon Maintenance

The Adani Group-owned Mumbai Airport completed its annual post-monsoon runway maintenance, ensuring high safety and operational standards. Conducted over six hours, essential tasks included inspecting and repairing runways, installing lights, and validating strength, with operations resuming smoothly after completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Airport, operated by the Adani Group, successfully wrapped up its post-monsoon runway maintenance on Thursday, bringing both of its runways back into operation at 5 pm after six hours of closure.

The extensive maintenance work began at 11 am, which required the temporary suspension of flight operations. The meticulous job included installing runway edge lights, clearing debris from underground ducts, and validating the strength of the Runway End Safety Area (RESA).

In a pre-planned effort, a Notice to Airmen was issued six months prior, coordinating the scheduling adjustments needed for airlines and stakeholders. Such comprehensive inspections and repairs after the monsoon aim to uphold the highest safety and operational standards for the airport's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

