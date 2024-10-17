DCW's Bold Expansion in CPVC Production

Speciality chemicals company DCW has unveiled a significant expansion project worth Rs 140 crore to boost its CPVC production capacity to 50,000 metric tonnes. The initiative will employ a combination of new installations, de-bottlenecking, and process optimisation to achieve the target, according to company statements.

DCW plans to finance this expansion by covering 30 percent of the investment from internal accruals, with the remaining balance secured through debt arrangements.

In another development, domestic brokerage firm HDFC Securities has launched a new wealth management offering. This initiative is designed to capitalize on the increasing affluence among Indians by providing wealth advisory services to HNIs, UHNIs, Family Offices, and Corporate Treasuries.

