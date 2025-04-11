HDFC Securities Unveils Cutting-Edge F&O Dashboard on Sky Platform

Mumbai, Maharashtra — In a strategic move to advance investor empowerment, HDFC Securities has launched a comprehensive Futures and Options (F&O) Dashboard on its HDFC Sky discount broking platform, blending cutting-edge analytics with straightforward execution capabilities. This feature aims to assist both novice and experienced investors in making well-informed decisions in the derivatives market.

"Our commitment at HDFC Securities is to democratize financial markets through technology," stated Mr. Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO. The F&O Dashboard introduces institutional-grade tools previously unavailable to average investors. Innovative elements include an intuitive user interface, advanced filters, and quick trade strategies, allowing for confident and precise investment decisions.

The dashboard offers features such as Smart Option Chain for detailed option contract analysis and a Smart Future Chain for comprehensive futures market insights. Additionally, it provides tools like Basket Order for multileg strategies and real-time market analyses to identify active stock futures and options.

(With inputs from agencies.)