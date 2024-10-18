Air India and Vistara: A Seamless Merger Unfolds

Air India announced on Friday that the merger with Vistara, slated for November 12, will maintain Vistara's routes and in-flight experience, now under the code 'AI2'.

Singapore Airlines is set to acquire a 25.1 percent stake in the merged entity, while Vistara's characteristic services will remain intact.

Frequent flyer programs will converge, with existing Club Vistara members transitioned into the newly branded Maharaja Club of Air India.

(With inputs from agencies.)