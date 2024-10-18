Left Menu

Air India and Vistara: A Seamless Merger Unfolds

The merger of Air India and Vistara is set for November 12, with Vistara's routes and in-flight experience preserved under the code 'AI2'. Singapore Airlines will acquire a 25.1% stake. Existing Club Vistara members will transition to the new Maharaja Club loyalty program, maintaining service quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:07 IST
Air India and Vistara: A Seamless Merger Unfolds
  • Country:
  • India

Air India announced on Friday that the merger with Vistara, slated for November 12, will maintain Vistara's routes and in-flight experience, now under the code 'AI2'.

Singapore Airlines is set to acquire a 25.1 percent stake in the merged entity, while Vistara's characteristic services will remain intact.

Frequent flyer programs will converge, with existing Club Vistara members transitioned into the newly branded Maharaja Club of Air India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

