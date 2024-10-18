Tragic Bus Accident in Central Turkey Claims Six Lives
A bus accident on the Aksaray-Ankara motorway in Turkey's Aksaray province resulted in six fatalities and 25 injuries. The cause remains unknown and an investigation is underway. The bus was en route from Balikesir to the Cappadocia region, a popular Central Turkish tourist spot.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:00 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
A tragic bus accident on Friday in Turkey's Aksaray province has left six people dead and 25 injured, according to local authorities.
The incident occurred on the Aksaray-Ankara motorway as a bus transported passengers from Balikesir to the renowned tourist destination of Cappadocia.
The cause of the rollover remains undetermined, but officials have confirmed an investigation is now in progress. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
