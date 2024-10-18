Tragic Bus Accident in Central Turkey Claims Six Lives

A tragic bus accident on Friday in Turkey's Aksaray province has left six people dead and 25 injured, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred on the Aksaray-Ankara motorway as a bus transported passengers from Balikesir to the renowned tourist destination of Cappadocia.

The cause of the rollover remains undetermined, but officials have confirmed an investigation is now in progress. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)