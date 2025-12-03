Left Menu

Adult makhna elephant succumbs to injuries in Tirupati Zoo

An adult makhna elephant, which was under intensive veterinary care in Tirupati Zoo died on Wednesday, a forest official said.

An adult makhna elephant, which was under intensive veterinary care in Tirupati Zoo died on Wednesday, a forest official said. The makhna means tusk-less bull elephant. ''It is with deep regret that Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park announces the passing of the adult makhna elephant,'' the zoo's curator Selvam said in a press release.

Earlier, this approximately 25-year-old elephant was found critically injured in a water body (Guddivani Cheruvu) in Paradarami Reserve Forest, Chittoor West Range, on November 30, he added. The elephant was rescued with light sedation and transported to the zoo on December 1 for advanced medical treatment, including antibiotics, intravenous fluids, and supportive therapy.

Despite relentless efforts and constant monitoring, the elephant initially taken a small quantity of food but later stopped eating and did not respond to medical treatment.

Emergency medical interventions were performed, but the animal succumbed to injuries in the early hours of December 3, said the curator.

In accordance with standard protocol, the carcass was subjected to a detailed post-mortem examination in the zoo premises by a team led by the Professor and Head, Department of Pathology of SV Veterinary University.

The post-mortem concluded that the elephant had sustained injuries due to infighting within the herd and fell into the pond which caused infection, hip dislocation, pus formation in the urinary bladder, and fatal septicaemia.

Later, the carcass was buried in the Zoo in the presence of the curator and other officials. ''The SVZP management and forest department express their profound sadness at this loss. Every possible attempt was made to save the animal,'' he added.

