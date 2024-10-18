German Bonds Dip Amid Mixed Economic Signals
Germany's short-dated yields dropped as investors reacted to the weak economic forecast by the ECB and strong U.S. economic data. The ECB lowered rates again, while U.S. data influenced a rise in Treasury yields. The market anticipates future changes in ECB rate policies.
German short-dated yields saw a decline on Friday after investors weighed the European Central Bank's bleak economic projections against buoyant U.S. economic data that led to a sell-off in American Treasury securities.
Following three rate cuts this year, the ECB announced that inflation in the eurozone is increasingly manageable but expressed concerns about the deteriorating economic outlook. Consequently, Germany's two-year bond yield, closely linked to ECB rate speculations, dropped 1.5 basis points, settling at 2.13%.
Money markets are anticipating further ECB deposit rate reductions, suggesting a gradual 25 basis point cut at each meeting until summer 2025. They have already factored in a 25 basis point cut by December with a slim possibility of a 50 basis point decrease. Meanwhile, Germany's 10-year bond, a eurozone benchmark, rose marginally by 1 basis point to 2.21%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
