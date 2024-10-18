Bank of Canada Poised for Jumbo Rate Cut Amid Economic Concerns

The Bank of Canada is set to slash its key policy rate by 50 basis points, marking the first substantial cut outside the pandemic era in over 15 years. The expected reduction aims to stimulate economic growth as consumer and business spending remains subdued amid falling inflation.

This anticipated move would bring the benchmark rate down to 3.75% from 4.25%, mirroring similar actions by other central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem has hinted at the necessity for larger cuts to prevent unwanted economic contraction and sliding inflation.

Experts like Tony Stillo from Oxford Economics and David Doyle at Macquarie anticipate these economic adjustments, with growth projections likely lower than previous estimates. The impending Monetary Policy Report will reveal fresh data and forecasts, reflecting the bank's acknowledgment of an underperforming economy.

