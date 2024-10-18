Left Menu

Bank of Canada Poised for Jumbo Rate Cut Amid Economic Concerns

The Bank of Canada is anticipated to reduce its key policy rate by 50 basis points. This would mark the first significant cut outside the pandemic era in over 15 years, aiming to enhance economic growth amid weak consumer and business spending. The bank's decision comes as inflation and growth show signs of decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:38 IST
Bank of Canada Poised for Jumbo Rate Cut Amid Economic Concerns

The Bank of Canada is set to slash its key policy rate by 50 basis points, marking the first substantial cut outside the pandemic era in over 15 years. The expected reduction aims to stimulate economic growth as consumer and business spending remains subdued amid falling inflation.

This anticipated move would bring the benchmark rate down to 3.75% from 4.25%, mirroring similar actions by other central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem has hinted at the necessity for larger cuts to prevent unwanted economic contraction and sliding inflation.

Experts like Tony Stillo from Oxford Economics and David Doyle at Macquarie anticipate these economic adjustments, with growth projections likely lower than previous estimates. The impending Monetary Policy Report will reveal fresh data and forecasts, reflecting the bank's acknowledgment of an underperforming economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024