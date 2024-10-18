Left Menu

Best Agrolife Ltd Reports Steady Profits Amid Strategic Market Expansion

Best Agrolife Ltd reported a stable net profit of Rs 94.65 crore for the quarter ending September 2024, compared to Rs 94.86 crore in the previous year. The company's total income decreased to Rs 747.61 crore. Managing Director Vimal Kumar emphasized strong performance and market expansion.

Updated: 18-10-2024 16:24 IST

Best Agrolife Ltd, a key player in the agrochemicals sector, announced a flat consolidated net profit of Rs 94.65 crore for the quarter ending September 2024. This figure is marginally lower than the Rs 94.86 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company's total income saw a decline, falling to Rs 747.61 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, down from Rs 808.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This was disclosed in a filing submitted to regulatory authorities.

Vimal Kumar, Managing Director of Best Agrolife Ltd, attributed the company's stable performance to favorable market conditions and a strategic pivot towards branded soles. Kumar highlighted the importance of enhancing brand visibility and expanding market presence, which he said have contributed positively to both the company's top-line and bottom-line growth.

