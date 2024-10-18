The Global Sustainability Alliance's 6th SDG Summit in New Delhi spotlighted strategic collaboration's role in combating climate change. Boston Consulting Group (BCG), as a Presenting Partner, and Bootes Impex Tech Ltd, as a Strategic Partner, stressed the pressing need for innovative climate solutions and accelerated green transitions.

Sumit Gupta, Managing Director and Senior Partner Lead at BCG, underscored the necessity of immediate climate action. His message was clear: limiting global warming to 1.5°C requires a 40% reduction in global emissions. Gupta highlighted this transition as not just a challenge but an opportunity for sustainable business model innovation.

Deepak Rai of Bootes Impex Tech Ltd drew attention to sustainable consumption and infrastructure. He emphasized that change begins at the individual level, noting India's rising air conditioning use. As pioneers of the world's first net-zero library, Bootes Impex is leading by example towards self-reliant, sustainable structures.

