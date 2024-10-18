Left Menu

Driving Towards a Greener Future: Insights from the GSA SDG Summit 2024

The 6th SDG Summit in New Delhi, hosted by the Global Sustainability Alliance, highlighted the significance of strategic partnerships in battling climate change. Key partners, including Boston Consulting Group and Bootes Impex Tech Ltd, emphasized the urgency of climate action and innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:34 IST
Driving Towards a Greener Future: Insights from the GSA SDG Summit 2024
GSA SDG Summit 2024: Partnering for a Sustainable Future with BCG and Bootes Impex Tech Ltd. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Global Sustainability Alliance's 6th SDG Summit in New Delhi spotlighted strategic collaboration's role in combating climate change. Boston Consulting Group (BCG), as a Presenting Partner, and Bootes Impex Tech Ltd, as a Strategic Partner, stressed the pressing need for innovative climate solutions and accelerated green transitions.

Sumit Gupta, Managing Director and Senior Partner Lead at BCG, underscored the necessity of immediate climate action. His message was clear: limiting global warming to 1.5°C requires a 40% reduction in global emissions. Gupta highlighted this transition as not just a challenge but an opportunity for sustainable business model innovation.

Deepak Rai of Bootes Impex Tech Ltd drew attention to sustainable consumption and infrastructure. He emphasized that change begins at the individual level, noting India's rising air conditioning use. As pioneers of the world's first net-zero library, Bootes Impex is leading by example towards self-reliant, sustainable structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

