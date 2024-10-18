Gautam Adani Donates Rs 100 Crore for Young India Skills University in Telangana

In a significant move to bolster skill development, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has donated Rs 100 crore towards the creation of the Young India Skills University in Telangana. Meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Adani emphasized the potential of this initiative to uplift future generations.

Gautam Adani expressed his privilege in contributing to Telangana's transformative vision under Revanth Reddy's leadership. The partnership aims not only to shape youth's future but also to unlock vast potential for a brighter India.

Telangana's Chief Minister previously called upon industrialists to partake in this endeavor, facilitating job-oriented training. The university courses, commencing this October post-Dussehra at ESCI, will initially cover Healthcare, Commerce, and Logistics fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)