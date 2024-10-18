Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Mining Conclave Secures Rs 20,000 Crore Investments

Madhya Pradesh attracted nearly Rs 20,000 crore in investment proposals during a mining conclave, aiming to boost mineral resources including diamonds and gold. Major proposals came from Invenire Petrodyne and JK Cement. A joint venture was signed for mineral blocks, marking significant growth in the state's mining sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a two-day mining conclave in Madhya Pradesh, the state secured investment proposals worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore, officials reported. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured mining entrepreneurs that necessary facilities would be provided, as the state aims to mine gold alongside its well-known diamond resources.

Significant investment proposals included Rs 5000 crore from Invenire Petrodyne Ltd for coal bed methane exploration and Rs 2500 crore from JK Cement for its plant expansion in Panna district. Ambuja and Dalmia Cements also proposed investments totaling Rs 6000 crore for new plants. A noteworthy joint venture agreement was signed between MOIL and MP State Mineral Corporation Limited for mineral exploration.

The conclave aims at increasing mineral revenue five-fold, focusing on mineral exploration, processing, and the use of innovative technologies such as AI and machine learning. The successful event underscored MP's growth trajectory in mining as the sector witnesses significant investments and advances in technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

