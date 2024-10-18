Left Menu

Campa Cola's Pricing Shake-Up Pressures Tata Consumer

Tata Consumer Products Ltd faced significant competition from Campa Cola, which introduced aggressively priced drinks in the market. This forced Tata to lower its own prices, especially for Tata Gluco Plus. Despite this pressure, Tata remains committed to maintaining its market standing and plans for growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:50 IST
Campa Cola's Pricing Shake-Up Pressures Tata Consumer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) experienced a setback due to aggressive pricing strategies from Campa Cola, prompting a price cut for its Tata Gluco Plus line.

TCPL's ready-to-drink revenue fell by 11% in the September quarter. According to Managing Director and CEO Sunil D'Souza, the decline was attributed to the competitive pricing in the marketplace.

Reliance Retail's Campa Cola disrupted the sector with a Rs 10 pack, forcing others to adjust prices. While TCPL initially lagged in response, multinational competitors quickly adapted their trade pricing. Although Tata's premium positioning was unsustainable, corrective actions have been implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024