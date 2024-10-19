Left Menu

School Trip Turns Tragic: Bus Plunge in Haryana

A school bus with 45 students from Punjab fell into a gorge in Haryana, injuring four people. The accident occurred near Tikkar Tal when the driver lost control. All students were rescued and hospitalized. The bus was en route to a tourist spot in Morni Hills.

Panchkula | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:16 IST
School Trip Turns Tragic: Bus Plunge in Haryana
A bus carrying 45 students from Nankana Sahib Public Senior Secondary School in Malerkotla, Punjab, faced a catastrophic accident on Saturday.

While traveling to the tourist location Tikkar Tal, the bus plunged into a 40-feet deep gorge in Haryana's Panchkula district after the driver lost control.

The accident injured two students, the driver, and a tourist guide. Fortunately, all the students, ranging from Classes 9 to 12, were rescued and received medical attention at Panchkula's Sector-6 hospital, according to police.

