School Trip Turns Tragic: Bus Plunge in Haryana

A bus carrying 45 students from Nankana Sahib Public Senior Secondary School in Malerkotla, Punjab, faced a catastrophic accident on Saturday.

While traveling to the tourist location Tikkar Tal, the bus plunged into a 40-feet deep gorge in Haryana's Panchkula district after the driver lost control.

The accident injured two students, the driver, and a tourist guide. Fortunately, all the students, ranging from Classes 9 to 12, were rescued and received medical attention at Panchkula's Sector-6 hospital, according to police.

(With inputs from agencies.)