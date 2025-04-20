Left Menu

VP Vance Engages with Vatican Leaders Amid US-Immigration Tensions

US Vice President JD Vance met with Vatican officials to discuss issues concerning migrants and humanitarian conflicts. The meeting, held amid ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and American church leaders, aimed to foster collaboration between church and state on immigration and human rights matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 04:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 04:05 IST
VP Vance Engages with Vatican Leaders Amid US-Immigration Tensions
US Vice President JD Vance (Photo/X@VP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

US Vice President JD Vance engaged in discussions with senior Vatican officials on Saturday, focusing on the critical issues surrounding migrants, refugees, and prisoners. The meeting took place after months of strained relations between US President Donald Trump's administration and American church leaders over immigration policies.

During his visit to Rome for the Easter weekend, Vance, who is of Catholic faith, attended a Good Friday service at St. Peter's Basilica. He met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States. This marked the first face-to-face dialogue between the Holy See and the Trump administration in its second term.

A Vatican statement released post-meeting highlighted the discussions on the global situation, emphasizing conflict zones and humanitarian crises, particularly those affecting migrants and prisoners. It expressed hope for a harmonious collaboration between the US government and the Catholic Church, recognizing the latter's contributions to vulnerable communities.

The Vatican acknowledges its tradition of engaging diplomatically with leaders of differing views. The statement also reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties between the Holy See and the US, underlining shared commitments to religious freedom and conscience rights. Following these discussions, Vance extended Easter greetings to Christians worldwide via social media.

Vance expressed gratitude for his role, noting that his duties brought him to Rome on a significant day. He shared his positive experience from the meeting with Italian Prime Minister Meloni, and looked forward to attending church services with his family in the historic city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025