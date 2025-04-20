VP Vance Engages with Vatican Leaders Amid US-Immigration Tensions

US Vice President JD Vance engaged in discussions with senior Vatican officials on Saturday, focusing on the critical issues surrounding migrants, refugees, and prisoners. The meeting took place after months of strained relations between US President Donald Trump's administration and American church leaders over immigration policies.

During his visit to Rome for the Easter weekend, Vance, who is of Catholic faith, attended a Good Friday service at St. Peter's Basilica. He met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States. This marked the first face-to-face dialogue between the Holy See and the Trump administration in its second term.

A Vatican statement released post-meeting highlighted the discussions on the global situation, emphasizing conflict zones and humanitarian crises, particularly those affecting migrants and prisoners. It expressed hope for a harmonious collaboration between the US government and the Catholic Church, recognizing the latter's contributions to vulnerable communities.

The Vatican acknowledges its tradition of engaging diplomatically with leaders of differing views. The statement also reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties between the Holy See and the US, underlining shared commitments to religious freedom and conscience rights. Following these discussions, Vance extended Easter greetings to Christians worldwide via social media.

Vance expressed gratitude for his role, noting that his duties brought him to Rome on a significant day. He shared his positive experience from the meeting with Italian Prime Minister Meloni, and looked forward to attending church services with his family in the historic city.

