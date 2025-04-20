Escalating Tensions: Netanyahu Urges Intensified Pressure on Hamas Amid Ongoing Conflict
Israeli PM Netanyahu urged intensification against Hamas after it rejected a temporary truce. The conflict, reignited by an attack on Israel, sees ongoing airstrikes on Gaza. Negotiations for a truce remain stalled as hostages, including American soldier Edan Alexander, remain in captivity. US-Iran nuclear talks progress concurrently.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for increased military pressure on Hamas, following the militant group's rejection of an Israeli truce proposal. In a televised address, Netanyahu emphasized the necessity of continuing the war, despite its heavy toll, asserting it was essential for Israel's survival.
Efforts to restore a ceasefire by Egyptian mediators have yet to succeed, as Hamas demands a permanent end to the conflict in exchange for releasing hostages. The situation remains tense, particularly regarding the fate of the last American hostage, Edan Alexander, amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.
Hamas has suggested exchanging the remaining hostages for Palestinian prisoners, but negotiations have stalled. Meanwhile, US-Iran talks on a nuclear agreement continue against this backdrop of regional instability, with significant implications for future peace efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
