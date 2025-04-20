Fans' Passionate Anthem Inspires Polish Victory

In a thrilling display of patriotism, Polish ice hockey fans took matters into their own hands when a technical glitch prevented the national anthem from being played over the public address system.

The fans passionately sang an a cappella version of 'Mazurek Dabrowskiego,' inspiring their team to go on and defeat Italy 3-1 in a friendly match on Saturday in Sosnowiec.

After an awkward silence following the Italian anthem at the ArcelorMittal Park, a lone voice began singing the Polish anthem, and soon the entire stadium joined in, leading to a stirring Polish victory.

