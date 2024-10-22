Adani Group's Strategic Expansion: Cementing a New Era

The Adani Group, under the leadership of Gautam Adani, has taken a significant step in expanding its cement industry holdings by acquiring CK Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd.

This acquisition, valued at Rs 8,100 crore, aims to challenge India's leading cement producer, UltraTech, through its large-scale consolidation strategy.

Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani conglomerate, plans to leverage this acquisition to reach a cement capacity of 100 million tonnes by FY25, enhancing its market hold with varied strategic assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)