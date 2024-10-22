Left Menu

Adani Group's Strategic Expansion: Cementing a New Era

Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, has announced the acquisition of CK Birla's Orient Cement for Rs 8,100 crore. This move bolsters Ambuja Cements' capacity to challenge market leader UltraTech. The acquisition is part of Adani's strategic expansion to increase cement output to 140 million tonnes by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:22 IST
Adani Group's Strategic Expansion: Cementing a New Era
Adani Energy Solutions Limited (Image: X/@AdaniEnergySol) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Adani Group, under the leadership of Gautam Adani, has taken a significant step in expanding its cement industry holdings by acquiring CK Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd.

This acquisition, valued at Rs 8,100 crore, aims to challenge India's leading cement producer, UltraTech, through its large-scale consolidation strategy.

Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani conglomerate, plans to leverage this acquisition to reach a cement capacity of 100 million tonnes by FY25, enhancing its market hold with varied strategic assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024