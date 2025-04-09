Tragic Blaze Claims 20 Lives in Hebei Nursing Home
A devastating fire at a nursing home in Hebei province, China, has resulted in the deaths of 20 people. The blaze erupted on Tuesday night in Longhua county, Chengde city. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, according to local officials and the Xinhua news agency.
A tragic fire at a nursing home in China's Hebei province has claimed the lives of 20 people, officials reported on Wednesday.
The devastating blaze ignited late Tuesday night in Longhua county, Chengde city, leading to the lethal incident.
Investigators are currently on the scene to determine the cause of the fire, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency.
