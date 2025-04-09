Left Menu

Uncovering Nalanda: A Call for Revitalizing India's Ancient Educational Heritage

Renowned historian William Dalrymple highlights the need for extensive excavation at Nalanda University, an ancient Indian educational and monastic site, only partially explored. He advocates for a comprehensive museum to showcase its cultural significance and historical importance to the Indian civilisation and the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 08:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prominent author and historian William Dalrymple is calling for a renewed focus on the ancient ruins of Nalanda University, where only 10 percent has been excavated, as a way to honor India's rich historical legacy.

Speaking at an India International Centre event titled 'Nalanda: How It Changed the World,' Dalrymple expressed astonishment over the lack of comprehensive funding efforts to explore the site further, despite its recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2016.

Dalrymple emphasized the importance of transforming the current modest museum into a grand tribute to India's past achievements, while citing the influence of Nalanda's academic courtyards on prestigious institutions like Oxford and Cambridge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

