Uncovering Nalanda: A Call for Revitalizing India's Ancient Educational Heritage

Prominent author and historian William Dalrymple is calling for a renewed focus on the ancient ruins of Nalanda University, where only 10 percent has been excavated, as a way to honor India's rich historical legacy.

Speaking at an India International Centre event titled 'Nalanda: How It Changed the World,' Dalrymple expressed astonishment over the lack of comprehensive funding efforts to explore the site further, despite its recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2016.

Dalrymple emphasized the importance of transforming the current modest museum into a grand tribute to India's past achievements, while citing the influence of Nalanda's academic courtyards on prestigious institutions like Oxford and Cambridge.

(With inputs from agencies.)