Left Menu

Chinese Brokerages Rally to Stabilize Market Amid Trade War Pressures

Top Chinese brokerages and listed companies are taking unified actions to stabilize domestic share prices amid an intensifying trade war. A meeting organized by the Shanghai Stock Exchange emphasized market stability, with multiple firms promising stock buybacks to bolster confidence as U.S.-China trade tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 08:54 IST
Chinese Brokerages Rally to Stabilize Market Amid Trade War Pressures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a unified attempt to stabilize domestic share prices, leading Chinese brokerages have pledged concerted efforts, confirmed the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The move comes as numerous listed companies initiate stock buying plans to counter the impact of an escalating trade war.

The Shanghai bourse announced on Tuesday that it convened 10 major brokerages, including Citic Securities and Orient Securities, to emphasize the critical need for market stability amid external shocks. Despite prevailing tensions, participants expressed optimism about China's economic growth and committed to market support.

The U.S. has announced 104% duties on imports from China, intensifying trade disputes. In response, over 100 Chinese companies revealed plans for stock purchases, seeking to restore confidence amid market downturns. Government-controlled companies, including PetroChina and Sinopec, also revealed buyback intentions under state asset regulator guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025