Swift Response Prevents Major Crisis in Ratlam Factory Gas Leak

An ammonia gas leak occurred at Porwal Ice Factory in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district late Tuesday night, prompting an immediate evacuation of workers. Local authorities swiftly contained the situation in Jaora town, ensuring minimal impact and preventing a large-scale disaster.

The incident happened around 10.30 pm, leading to a joint response from police, fire brigade, and administrative officials to halt the potentially hazardous leak. Sub Divisional Magistrate Trilochan Gaud confirmed the leak and credited the cooperative efforts of emergency services for quickly managing the scenario.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar reported that initial health evaluations were conducted for affected individuals, but details remain sparse. The quick detection by nearby police personnel and the efficient water-spraying efforts by the fire brigade were instrumental in bringing the situation under control, officials noted.

