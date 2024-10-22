Accelerating Assam's Highway to Progress: A Push for Timely Completion

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has underlined the critical need for the prompt completion of 57 National Highway projects in the state, marking it as a joint priority with the central government.

In a review meeting spearheaded by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Sarma called for the acceleration of key projects, including the Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway.

Additional attention was requested for the Kaziranga elevated corridor and the Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra, where construction has stalled.

(With inputs from agencies.)