Accelerating Assam's Highway to Progress: A Push for Timely Completion

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the urgent need for timely completion of 57 critical National Highway projects. He attended a meeting led by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to expedite key projects, including the Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway and Majuli bridge, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:28 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has underlined the critical need for the prompt completion of 57 National Highway projects in the state, marking it as a joint priority with the central government.

In a review meeting spearheaded by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Sarma called for the acceleration of key projects, including the Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway.

Additional attention was requested for the Kaziranga elevated corridor and the Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra, where construction has stalled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

