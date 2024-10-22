Accelerating Assam's Highway to Progress: A Push for Timely Completion
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the urgent need for timely completion of 57 critical National Highway projects. He attended a meeting led by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to expedite key projects, including the Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway and Majuli bridge, among others.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has underlined the critical need for the prompt completion of 57 National Highway projects in the state, marking it as a joint priority with the central government.
In a review meeting spearheaded by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Sarma called for the acceleration of key projects, including the Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway.
Additional attention was requested for the Kaziranga elevated corridor and the Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra, where construction has stalled.
(With inputs from agencies.)
