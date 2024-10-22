Left Menu

Triveni Engineering Ventures into Premium Whisky Market in Uttar Pradesh

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd has entered the Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sector with new premium whisky brands in Uttar Pradesh. They've launched 'Matsya Triple Reserve Blended Whisky' and 'The Crafters Stamp Rare Artisan Blended Whisky', targeting premium whisky consumers in the fast-growing market, with full statewide rollout expected by FY'26.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd, known for its diversified industrial operations, has made a strategic entry into the Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sector, targeting premium consumers with two new whisky brands in Uttar Pradesh.

Announced in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company revealed the launch of 'Matsya Triple Reserve Blended Whisky' and 'The Crafters Stamp Rare Artisan Blended Whisky'. Production capacities for these new products are set at 1,35,000 liters and 4,20,000 litres annually, respectively, and they've already hit the market across 25 districts.

Vice Chairman and Managing Director Tarun Sawhney emphasized this expansion as a key growth strategy to tap into the evolving preferences of India's whisky consumers. With the premium whisky segment showing a CAGR of 5% and super premium at 9%, Triveni aims to capitalize on this potential. The company plans to reach over 5000 retail outlets statewide by FY'26, aligning with their commitment to quality and market innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

