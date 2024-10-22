Rev Up Your Diwali: Ride Home a Hero Splendor Plus with Festive Offers

As the Diwali festival nears, the reliable Hero Splendor Plus is being offered with attractive deals. Bajaj Finance presents an opportunity to bring home this iconic motorcycle with up to Rs. 5,000 cashback on new bookings via EMIs from Bajaj Mall.

The Hero Splendor Plus boasts 70-80 kmpl mileage, driven by a 97.2cc engine. Bajaj Finserv's Two-wheeler Loan facilitates its purchase through flexible EMI options. These offerings make it convenient to afford such a fuel-efficient model.

To book, visit Bajaj Mall online, select a variant, choose an EMI plan, and finalize the purchase with minimal paperwork. Bajaj Finance ensures swift processing and easy acquisition of this popular bike model during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)