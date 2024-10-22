Left Menu

Rev Up Your Diwali: Ride Home a Hero Splendor Plus with Festive Offers

This Diwali, Bajaj Finance offers festive cashback on Hero Splendor Plus bikes. Customers can avail up to Rs. 5,000 cashback and flexible EMI plans through Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan. The Hero Splendor Plus, known for its fuel efficiency, becomes affordable and accessible with these limited-time offers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As the Diwali festival nears, the reliable Hero Splendor Plus is being offered with attractive deals. Bajaj Finance presents an opportunity to bring home this iconic motorcycle with up to Rs. 5,000 cashback on new bookings via EMIs from Bajaj Mall.

The Hero Splendor Plus boasts 70-80 kmpl mileage, driven by a 97.2cc engine. Bajaj Finserv's Two-wheeler Loan facilitates its purchase through flexible EMI options. These offerings make it convenient to afford such a fuel-efficient model.

To book, visit Bajaj Mall online, select a variant, choose an EMI plan, and finalize the purchase with minimal paperwork. Bajaj Finance ensures swift processing and easy acquisition of this popular bike model during the festive season.

