From Trials to Triumph: The Inspiring Journey of 'Cancelled to Crowned'

Sohini Rohra, a prominent counselling psychologist and Mrs. India Earth 2023, shares her personal memoir 'Cancelled to Crowned'. The book illustrates her journey through adversity to self-discovery and resilience, offering a blueprint for readers on transforming challenges into triumphs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:18 IST
Cancelled to Crowned by Sohini: A queen's journey to finding her true crown and inner self . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant literary contribution, renowned counselling psychologist and Mrs. India Earth 2023, Sohini Rohra, presents her compelling memoir, 'Cancelled to Crowned'. The book delves into her personal journey of overcoming adversity, illuminating the themes of resilience, self-reclamation, and the profound beauty of healing.

Through raw and heartfelt narratives, Rohra provides readers with a pathway from personal struggles to self-realization, emphasizing that life's challenges can transform setbacks into successes. Her approach underscores the inherent strength within, urging readers to recognize their inner royalty, untouched by life's trials.

With years of experience in counselling and mental health advocacy, Rohra offers not only emotional insight but also practical tools for personal growth. Her work advocates for inclusivity, empathy, and the power within each individual to surpass adversity.

