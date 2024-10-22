Quick Commerce's Evolution: From 10 Minutes to a Sustainable Future

At the NDTV World Summit 2024, Sudhakar Adapa, CEO of BIA Brands, predicted significant changes in the landscape of quick commerce. Adapa said that while the concept of delivering goods in mere 10 minutes currently defines quick commerce, this rapid delivery time cannot be maintained if the sector wants to achieve sustainability.

Adapa suggested that the definition of 'quick' may extend to over an hour, as transporting all products within a short time frame is unrealistic. This evolving understanding is partially fueled by India's dense population, which allows such models to function effectively. Adapa, an entrepreneur with extensive experience across various industries, articulated this point during a session on the 'Future of E-Commerce'.

Adapa also highlighted that technology enables entrepreneurs to build businesses with minimal capital, shifting the focus away from substantial physical assets traditionally required. However, he warned that the fierce competition among e-commerce companies is set to intensify as more players enter the market, leveraging these technological advancements. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)