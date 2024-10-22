Left Menu

Gadkari Pushes for Faster Completion of Assam Highway Projects

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reviewed ongoing and upcoming national highway projects in Assam. He emphasized completing projects underway, expediting delayed initiatives, and improving safety measures. Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized crucial projects like the Guwahati Ring Road, Kaziranga elevated corridor, and Majuli bridge construction, seeking Gadkari's support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:22 IST
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday assessed the current progress and planned initiatives for national highway projects in Assam, urging for their early completion.

In a meeting attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and various other government officials, Gadkari called for timely completion of the ongoing projects and hastening of 11 delayed projects under the NHIDCL in Assam, as per an official release.

Gadkari stressed completing major projects like the 14-km and 11-km stretches of NH 37 under SARDP-NE, installing proper road signages, and considering the contract for the 121-km Guwahati Ring Road, enhancing infrastructure and safety in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

