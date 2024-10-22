Left Menu

Kolkata Airport on High Alert as Cyclonic Storm Approaches

The Kolkata airport is preparing for a potential cyclonic storm expected to hit the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha on October 25. Authorities are inspecting airport infrastructure and drainage systems. A depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:13 IST
Kolkata Airport on High Alert as Cyclonic Storm Approaches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata's main airport is on high alert as authorities brace for a cyclonic storm projected to hit West Bengal and Odisha by October 25. Standard procedures, including infrastructure inspections, are underway, confirmed a senior official on Tuesday.

Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria, Director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, revealed that a meeting involving various stakeholders was held to deliberate on the approaching weather system. Experts predict an escalation from a low-pressure zone to a cyclonic storm by October 23, potentially intensifying further.

Anticipating heavy rainfall and possible inundation around airport premises, officials are coordinating closely with the state government. Dr Beuria mentioned the dependency of flight operations on post-landfall conditions, with possible closures if crosswind speeds exceed 70 kmph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024