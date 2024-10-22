Kolkata Airport on High Alert as Cyclonic Storm Approaches

Kolkata's main airport is on high alert as authorities brace for a cyclonic storm projected to hit West Bengal and Odisha by October 25. Standard procedures, including infrastructure inspections, are underway, confirmed a senior official on Tuesday.

Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria, Director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, revealed that a meeting involving various stakeholders was held to deliberate on the approaching weather system. Experts predict an escalation from a low-pressure zone to a cyclonic storm by October 23, potentially intensifying further.

Anticipating heavy rainfall and possible inundation around airport premises, officials are coordinating closely with the state government. Dr Beuria mentioned the dependency of flight operations on post-landfall conditions, with possible closures if crosswind speeds exceed 70 kmph.

(With inputs from agencies.)