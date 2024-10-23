Hindustan Unilever's Mixed Q2 Results: Profit Down, Revenue Up

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), a leader in the FMCG sector, announced a 2.33% decline in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ending September 2024, totaling Rs 2,595 crore. This marks a slight decrease from Rs 2,657 crore recorded a year prior.

Despite the dip in net profits, HUL's revenue from product sales increased by 2.36% to Rs 15,703 crore compared to the previous year's figure of Rs 15,340 crore for the same quarter. The company observed a moderating growth trend in urban areas while rural markets showed signs of gradual recovery.

CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa commented on the company's performance, emphasizing the competitive and profitable stance HUL maintained in the market. Shares of HUL saw a slight decrease, closing at Rs 2,658 on the BSE, down by 0.90% from the previous closing.

(With inputs from agencies.)