Left Menu

Hindustan Unilever's Mixed Q2 Results: Profit Down, Revenue Up

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) reported a 2.33% decline in net profit for the September 2024 quarter, totaling Rs 2,595 crore. Despite the dip in profits, revenue from product sales rose by 2.36% to Rs 15,703 crore. The company noted recovery in rural demand and maintained competitive performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:16 IST
Hindustan Unilever's Mixed Q2 Results: Profit Down, Revenue Up
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), a leader in the FMCG sector, announced a 2.33% decline in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ending September 2024, totaling Rs 2,595 crore. This marks a slight decrease from Rs 2,657 crore recorded a year prior.

Despite the dip in net profits, HUL's revenue from product sales increased by 2.36% to Rs 15,703 crore compared to the previous year's figure of Rs 15,340 crore for the same quarter. The company observed a moderating growth trend in urban areas while rural markets showed signs of gradual recovery.

CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa commented on the company's performance, emphasizing the competitive and profitable stance HUL maintained in the market. Shares of HUL saw a slight decrease, closing at Rs 2,658 on the BSE, down by 0.90% from the previous closing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024