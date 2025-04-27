Bihar Ensures Exit of Pakistani Nationals Ahead of Deadline

The government of Bihar has announced that all Pakistani nationals who recently visited the state have departed before the deadline of April 27. Nineteen individuals on tourist and visit visas left by April 25, according to official state data pertaining to visits after January 2025.

Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, confirmed that only those on medical or long-term visas remain, with medical visas valid until April 29. This move follows directives ensuring compliance with the central government's immediate suspension of visa services post-Pahalgam attack.

Bihar's state department issued strict orders on Friday for districts to enforce the central decision effectively, ensuring no Pakistani nationals overstay, as part of a broader security strategy.

