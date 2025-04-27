Left Menu

Bihar Ensures Exit of Pakistani Nationals Ahead of Deadline

The Bihar government confirmed that all 19 Pakistani nationals, who visited the state on various visas, have departed by April 25 ahead of the April 27 deadline. The government emphasized compliance with central directives following the suspension of visa services due to security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-04-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 09:19 IST
The government of Bihar has announced that all Pakistani nationals who recently visited the state have departed before the deadline of April 27. Nineteen individuals on tourist and visit visas left by April 25, according to official state data pertaining to visits after January 2025.

Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, confirmed that only those on medical or long-term visas remain, with medical visas valid until April 29. This move follows directives ensuring compliance with the central government's immediate suspension of visa services post-Pahalgam attack.

Bihar's state department issued strict orders on Friday for districts to enforce the central decision effectively, ensuring no Pakistani nationals overstay, as part of a broader security strategy.

