Koundé's Last-Minute Brilliance Secures Barcelona's Copa del Rey Triumph

As the tension of the Copa del Rey final escalated towards a penalty showdown, Jules Koundé seized an opportunity to deliver a stunning 3-2 victory for Barcelona against Real Madrid in extra time.

The French defender, showcasing his keen sense of timing, intercepted a pass at a vital moment, navigated the ball forward, and unleashed a precise shot that rippled into the net corner, electrifying Barcelona's supporters at La Cartuja Stadium.

Coach Hansi Flick lavished praise on Koundé, acknowledging both his defensive prowess and the critical goal. Flick, in his inaugural season at the helm, has breathed new life into a previously lackluster Barcelona side, with Koundé becoming an indispensable asset.

