Hindustan Unilever Faces Profit Dip amid Urban Demand Slowdown

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) reported a 2.33% drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,595 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024, due to a dip in urban market demand. This compares to a net profit of Rs 2,657 crore during the same period last year, as per the company's regulatory filing.

Despite the profit decline, revenue from product sales rose 2.36% to Rs 15,703 crore compared to Rs 15,340 crore the previous year, with brands like Surf, Rin, and Lakmé driving growth. HUL CEO Rohit Jawa highlighted a competitive performance amid urban demand moderation and gradual rural recovery.

Underlying sales and volume growth stood at 2% and 3%, respectively. Total costs rose 3.03% to Rs 12,581 crore, with total income, including other income, increasing by 2.14% to Rs 16,145 crore. HUL also announced dividends amounting to Rs 6,814 crore.

