India Expands AIIMS: A Commitment to Quality Healthcare

The Union Health Minister J P Nadda declared a substantial shift in India's healthcare framework with the expansion to 23 AIIMS institutions, as opposed to just one at the end of the last century. This revelation highlights the government's unwavering commitment to dispersing quality healthcare across diverse regions.

Addressing the 21st annual convocation at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, Nadda lauded the institution's achievements, pointing out its top ranking in the 2025 NIRF and recognition of its faculties by Stanford University.

In describing the increased number of medical colleges and seats available today, Nadda underscored the enhancements in both undergraduate and postgraduate programs. He further reminded the graduating class of their societal responsibilities, urging involvement in academia and research, particularly under flagship schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

