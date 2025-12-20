Left Menu

Revolutionizing Forensic Science: CUSAT's Innovative Digital Evidence System

Researchers at CUSAT have patented a system that enhances digital forensic analysis. This technology, which combines cryptographic hash values, device identifiers, and geo-location data, improves the reliability of digital evidence. It is user-friendly for field investigators, enhancing forensic standards and the evidentiary value in legal contexts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-12-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has received a patent for a breakthrough system designed to boost the reliability of digital evidence in forensic investigations, officials announced on Saturday.

The patented system, titled "System and Method for Generating Digital Fingerprint of a Digital Evidence," integrates advanced security parameters to enhance conventional digital evidence hashing techniques. By combining cryptographic hash values, hardware-based device identifiers, and geo-location data, a unique digital fingerprint is generated, noting precisely where the fingerprinting was conducted.

The system also features built-in write-block technology, ensuring the integrity of original evidence during analysis. With its ease of use, it allows law enforcement to operate it directly at crime scenes, thus strengthening digital forensic standards and improving the evidentiary value of records in courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

