Left Menu

GhostPairing: The New Threat to WhatsApp Users

CERT-In has issued a warning about a vulnerability in WhatsApp's device-linking feature known as 'GhostPairing.' This flaw allows attackers to seize control of user accounts, accessing messages, photos, and videos. The attack starts with a misleading message and link, leading to unauthorized account access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 17:49 IST
GhostPairing: The New Threat to WhatsApp Users
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, India's leading cyber security agency, CERT-In, has identified a critical vulnerability in WhatsApp's device-linking feature. Dubbed 'GhostPairing,' this flaw empowers cybercriminals to commandeer user accounts, gaining access to messages and multimedia on the web version.

The newly discovered threat, revealed in an advisory accessed by PTI, exploits WhatsApp's device-linking feature by using pairing codes without the need for standard authentication steps. The attackers send deceptive messages, such as 'Hi, check this photo,' luring victims into entering their phone numbers on false sites.

Once an attacker's device is linked, they can fully access the user's account. The CERT-In advisory advises users to avoid clicking on dubious links or entering phone numbers on unverified platforms. A response from WhatsApp is anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025