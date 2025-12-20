GhostPairing: The New Threat to WhatsApp Users

In a startling revelation, India's leading cyber security agency, CERT-In, has identified a critical vulnerability in WhatsApp's device-linking feature. Dubbed 'GhostPairing,' this flaw empowers cybercriminals to commandeer user accounts, gaining access to messages and multimedia on the web version.

The newly discovered threat, revealed in an advisory accessed by PTI, exploits WhatsApp's device-linking feature by using pairing codes without the need for standard authentication steps. The attackers send deceptive messages, such as 'Hi, check this photo,' luring victims into entering their phone numbers on false sites.

Once an attacker's device is linked, they can fully access the user's account. The CERT-In advisory advises users to avoid clicking on dubious links or entering phone numbers on unverified platforms. A response from WhatsApp is anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)