India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty on Chinese Imports to Protect Domestic Industries

In a bid to safeguard domestic industries, India has slapped anti-dumping duties on five Chinese goods, including glass mirrors and cellophane transparent film. The move, designed to curb the influx of low-cost imports from China, will see duties imposed for a duration of five years.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs issued notifications confirming that the duties will apply to items like isopropyl alcohol, sulphur black, and thermoplastic polyurethane, which were found to be sold below normal prices. This measure follows the Directorate General of Trade Remedies' recommendations.

The duties range between USD 0.93 per kg to USD 389 per tonne across different products, highlighting India's ongoing efforts to counteract the economic challenges posed by cheap foreign imports, particularly from China, which remains one of India's largest trading partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)